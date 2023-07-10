EPA Settles with Polypeptide Labs over Air Emissions, Hazardous Waste Claims

July 11, 2023

Contact Information 415-295-9314 Michael Brogan ( Brogan.Michael@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Polypeptide Labs Inc. for claims of violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act tied to emissions at the company’s Torrance, California facility. Polypeptide has agreed to pay a $57,472 civil penalty and has certified it is now in compliance with the requirements of federal law.

“Failure to prevent emissions tied to hazardous waste and leaky equipment can pose a serious health risk to nearby communities. We won’t hesitate to enforce companies’ obligations to properly manage dangerous substances,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “This settlement with Polypeptide will help protect workers, the community, and the environment in the greater Los Angeles region.”

Polypeptide Labs Inc. is a manufacturer of polypeptides (chains of amino acids that form proteins) for academic institutions, biotech companies, and large pharmaceutical companies, and is a large quantity generator of hazardous waste. The EPA determined that Polypeptide violated federal law by failing to comply with air emissions standards for equipment leaks and failing to comply with air emission control standards for tanks.

Hazardous waste that is improperly managed poses a serious threat to human health and the environment. The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, passed in 1976, was established to set up a framework for the proper management of hazardous waste. The act requires effective monitoring and control of air emissions from hazardous waste storage tanks, pipes, valves, and other equipment. These emissions can cause adverse health and environmental effects as well as contribute to climate change.

Learn more about the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Learn more about the EPA's enforcement program and how to report possible violations of environmental laws and regulations to the EPA.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.