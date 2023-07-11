EPA Fines Wichita-Based La Palm Spa Products for Violating Federal Pesticide Law

July 11, 2023

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JULY 11, 2023) – Millenia Products LLC, doing business as La Palm Spa Products, will pay a $118,483 civil penalty for allegedly failing to properly label a pesticide product called “Hospital Disinfectant” and failing to register the product with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

EPA says that such failures are violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The company is based in Wichita, Kansas, and distributes beauty, cosmetic, and personal care products nationwide.

“When pesticide producers and distributors fail to register and/or properly label products, consumers don’t know the product’s contents or how to safely use, store, or dispose of the product,” said Dave Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “This enforcement action demonstrates the Agency’s commitment to the safe use and distribution of pesticides.”

According to EPA, La Palm Spa Products sold an unregistered pesticide that used another company’s registration number without an agreement from the original company. The product’s label says, “for Use in Barber Shops, Equipment, Home, Office …” and was distributed mainly to spa and beauty supply companies. Further, EPA alleges that the labels on the “Hospital Disinfectant” did not include required safety information, including sufficient directions for use, danger warnings, and first aid information.

Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, producers and distributors of pesticide products must register the products with EPA and must include required labeling on the products. Any product claiming to kill viruses and other pathogens (such as COVID-19) are considered “pesticides” under federal law. During the COVID-19 pandemic, EPA saw a significant increase in sales of unregistered disinfectant pesticides.

# # #

Learn more about EPA and pesticides

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7