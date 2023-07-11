EPA and HUD Seeking Presenters for Virtual Workshop on Revisiting Definition of Lead-Based Paint

July 11, 2023

WASHINGTON — On October 17 and 18, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will hold a virtual public workshop to receive stakeholder input on the detection, measurement and characterization of lead-based paint to support efforts to reduce lead exposure. EPA and HUD will use information received during the workshop to inform their joint effort to revisit the federal definition of lead-based paint and propose and finalize a revised definition, if necessary.

The workshop will cover several topics related to low levels of lead in existing paint, including the potential health effects, the relationship between lead-based paint and dust-lead, possible exposure pathways (e.g., renovation and maintenance, deteriorating paint and direct ingestion), and emerging detection and measurement technologies used to quantify lead in paint. Additionally, EPA and HUD also seek any available new information on lead-based paint characteristics and medical evidence related to low levels of lead in paint to help with EPA and HUD’s reevaluation of the definition of lead-based paint. The information shared will increase awareness of exposure pathways that must be considered, inform models that examine the exposure to lead at various concentrations and provide greater context for the impacts a lower definition may have.

“Too many children are still at risk of lead exposure, particularly in underserved communities,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Michal Freedhoff. “As EPA and HUD work together to reduce childhood lead exposure, we need to follow the science to ensure our definition of lead-based paint works to protect our communities and children.”

“With children spending so much of their time at home, a significant part of achieving environmental justice for American families is ensuring that the housing they live in is healthy and safe,” said Matthew Ammon, Director, HUD Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. “Determining whether to revise the definition of residential lead-based paint is a critical part of achieving HUD’s lead safety goals.”

EPA and HUD define lead-based paint as paint with lead levels greater than or equal to one milligram per square centimeter (mg/cm²), or more than 0.5% by weight. Although lead-based paint was banned for residential use in 1978, many homes built before 1978 still contain lead-based paint, the most significant source of childhood lead exposure. EPA and HUD have prioritized addressing the dangers of childhood lead exposure through EPA’s 2022 Lead Strategy and HUD’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan Focus Areas, both of which commit to reducing exposure to lead in homes with lead-based paint. EPA enforces the definition through its Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) program and Lead-Based Paint Activities (LBPA) program and HUD through its Lead-Safe Housing Rule (LSHR).

Register to present or attend

EPA and HUD are seeking presenters with specific expertise for this workshop, as noted above. Please review the abstract submission guidelines, which include potential presentation topics, before applying. Abstracts for 15 to 20-minute presentations will be accepted until August 4. To apply to present at the workshop, please email EPA-workshops@icf.com.

EPA and HUD encourage their state, local and Tribal regulatory partners; LBPA, RRP and LSHR experts and professionals; paint manufacturers; lead detection and measurement technology developers and manufacturers; lead test kit developers and users; environmental and community organizations; property owners and managers; real estate agents; testing firms and laboratories; academic institutions; and members of the public to attend the workshop. Attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions for the presenters and panelists. EPA will accept attendance registrations until September 29.

Visit EPA’s 2023 Lead-Based Paint Technical Workshop page for more information, including abstract submission guidelines and instructions for registering to attend the workshop.